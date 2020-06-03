Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 gets slightly costlier - IAB Report

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 is the most affordable model in the company’s Pulsar range of motorcycles. The attractive 125 cc commuter has become costlier by up to INR 1,376 with the latest price revision.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 was launched in April this year at a starting price of INR 69,997*. It is available in two variants - drum and disc. Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the motorbike. The drum brake variant now costs INR 70,995* whereas the disc brake variant retails at INR 75,494*. The specifications and features of the two-wheeler remain the same.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Drum brake INR 69,997 INR 70,995 INR 998 Disc brake INR 74,118 INR 75,494 INR 1,376

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 Specs

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 uses a revised 124.4 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which comes with Bajaj Auto’s patented DTS-i technology for enhanced performance and increased fuel efficiency. This 2-valve mill has been tuned produce 8.83 kW or 12 PS of maximum power at 8500 rpm. The peak torque of 11 Nm is generated at 6500 rpm.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 Features

Thanks to the sporty design, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 is one of the best-looking motorcycles in the 125 cc segment. It features colour co-ordinated Pulsar logo, pillion grab rail, and side panel mesh. The alloy wheels and fuel tank extensions also have neon highlights. The wolf-eyed halogen headlight looks aggressive and the dual-LED taillamps ensure that the style quotient is maintained at the rear end of the motorcycle.

As for the suspension, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 comes equipped with conventional telescopic front forks and twin rear gas shock absorbers. The braking duties are handled by a 130 mm drum brake at the rear and either a 170 mm drum brake or a 240 mm disc brake at the front. There’s also the CBS for enhanced braking performance.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 Colours

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 is available in 3 colour options - Neon Blue, Solar Red, and Platinum Silver.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 isn’t the only model in the company’s line up which has received a price hike. Prices of its elder sibling, the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 and BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon have also been increased.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi