Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 receives its first price hike - IAB Report

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 was launched in April this year. The 220 cc cruiser has received its first price hike now.

At the time of the launch, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 was priced at INR 1,16,672* which was INR 11,584 higher than the price of the BS4 version. Now, Bajaj Auto has hiked the price of the BS6-compliant cruiser motorcycle by INR 2,502. The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 costs INR 1,19,174* now. The specifications and features of the motorbike are still the same.

Model BS4 Price* BS6 Launch Price* Price Hike New BS6 Price* Price Hike Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 INR 1,05,088 INR 1,16,672 INR 11,584 INR 1,19,174* INR 2,502

Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 Features

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Secondary display on the fuel tank

Cushioned pillion backrest

Long windscreen

Uniquely designed halogen headlight

LED DRLs

Spoke wheels

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 also comes with several chrome parts such as exhaust and rearview mirrors for a premium look.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 Specs

Powering the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 is a revised 220 cc single-cylinder engine. It is an oil-cooled mill which comes equipped two spark plugs and a fuel-injection system. It also has a SOHC setup. This engine produces 13.99 kW or 19.03 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

As for the cycle parts, the suspension duties on the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 are handled by a pair of telescopic forks with double anti-friction bush at the front and 5-way adjustable twin shock absorbers at the back. A 280 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum take care of the braking, and a single-channel ABS is standard.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 Colours

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 is available in two colour options - Auburn Black and Moon White.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi