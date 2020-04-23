Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 launched, priced at INR 59,802

Bajaj Auto has launched the Platina 110 H Gear BS6. The more eco-friendly commuter motorcycle has been priced at INR 59,802*.

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 Specs

The Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 is powered by a revised 115.45 cc single-cylinder engine which complies with the new and stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. It has been designed in-house by Bajaj Auto’s state-of-the-art R&D facility. This air-cooled engine features electronic fuel-injection system for enhanced fuel economy and improved performance. It produces 8.6 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 9.81 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. It is paired with a 5-speed transmission.

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 Features

Apart from having a BS6-compliant engine, the new Platina 110 H Gear is identical to its predecessor. It features a stylish halogen headlight, long front and rear fenders, 11-litre fuel tank with attractive graphics, blacked-out engine and exhaust for sporty appearance, long comfortable seat and alloy wheels. The commuter also has a semi-digital instrument cluster. Also, there’s an analogue speedometer and a small digital display that shows information like odometer, clock, fuel gauge, etc. The budget bike has a gear position indicator as well.

As for the suspension setup, the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 has hydraulic telescopic front forks with 135 mm of travel and SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canister at the rear with 110 mm of travel. The stopping power comes from a 240 mm disc at the front and 110 mm drum at the back aided by CBS.

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 Dimensions

Aspect Specification Length 2006 mm Width 713 mm Height 1100 mm Wheelbase 1255 mm Seat height 804 mm Ground clearance 200 mm Kerb weight 122 kg

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 Price, Variant, & Colour

The new Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 is available in a single (disc brake) variant only and it costs INR 59,802*. It is available in two colour options - Black and Red.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi