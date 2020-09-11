Bajaj Dominar 250 acceleration test: 0-60kph, 0-100kph & 0-120kph times

The Bajaj Dominar 250 was launched in March, days before the nationwide lockdown was enforced. Thanks to Covid-19, we got our hands on the younger sibling of the Dominar 400 a bit late. However, just like you guys, we too, have been very curious about this motorcycle because it is Bajaj Auto’s entry ticket for the quarter-litre segment.

To carry out the Bajaj Dominar 250 acceleration test, we performed 3 attempts. Following are the best timings that we were able to achieve:

0-60 km/h - 3 min 83 sec

0-100 km/h - 9 min 12 sec

0-120 km/h - 13 min 55 sec

These figures imply that while the baby Dominar might not be the fastest in its segment, it surely is not a slouch. Its 248.77cc single-cylinder engine produces 27 PS and 23.5 Nm, which are decent output numbers, however, it is the 180 kg kerb weight of the motorcycle that slows things down a pace.

So what if the 250cc Dominar did not secure the fastest acceleration times in the quarter-litre segment? It isn’t exactly meant to do so anyway. Bajaj Auto created this motorcycle to provide its customers with an affordable option that not only performs well in daily commuting but also handles long-distance touring with ease.

At INR 1.64 lakh*, the Dominar 250 is one of the most affordable motorcycles available in the 250cc segment today. For reference, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 costs INR 1,84,768* each whereas the KTM 250 Duke will set you back by INR 2.09 lakh*.

Along with good performance, the Bajaj Dominar 250 also comes with a plethora of interesting features. It has full-LED lighting. The twin-barrel muffler not only offers sporty styling but also impressive exhaust note. The fully-digital instrument cluster provides a plethora of information. As for the hardware, the Dominar 250 uses a pair of 37mm USD front forks and rear monoshock for carrying out the suspension duties. The braking comes from a 300mm disc at the front and 230mm disc at the rear aided by a dual-channel ABS.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi