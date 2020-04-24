Bajaj Discover mysteriously disappears from official website - IAB Report

The Bajaj Discover bikes have been removed from the company’s official website. The 110 cc and 125 cc commuter motorcycles could have been discontinued.

Bajaj Auto has transitioned into the BS6 era. The two-wheeler giant has updated its website with the BS6-compliant products and removed the old BS4 models. In the process, the company has pulled down the Bajaj Discover commuter bikes from its official website. This means that the Discover 110 and Discover 125 could have been discontinued.

The Bajaj CT 110 and Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear are two commuter motorcycles that the company has to cater to the needs of the customers in the 110 cc segment. Both the bikes have received their BS6 update. They come equipped with many features to woo in potential buyers. The Bajaj CT 110 BS6 is available at a starting price of INR 46,413* whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 costs INR 59,802*.

In the 125 cc segment, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is a good option. Features like stylish and sporty design, semi-digital instrument cluster, colour co-ordinated Pulsar logo and rear pillion grab rail, dual-LED taillight, comfortable single-piece seat help the Pulsar 125 to sell in good numbers. The premium commuter has been updated to comply with the stricter BS6 emission standards. It is available in two variants, at a starting price of INR 69,997*.

At the moment, there’s no official statement from Bajaj Auto regarding the discontinuation of the Discover range. However, with the CT 110 and Platina 110 H Gear as capable alternatives to the Discover 110 and the Discover 125 getting overshadowed by the Pulsar 125, the demand for both the Discover models has declined significantly. This could be a strong enough reason for Bajaj Auto to not include the Discover in its BS6 product line-up.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi