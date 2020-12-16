Bajaj Platina 100 now available in a new kick-start w/ drum brake variant

Bajaj Auto has added a new variant in the Platina 100 series. It features a kick-start system and has drum brakes. The two-wheeler giant is asking INR 51,667* for the new model.

The Bajaj Platina 100 was previously available in only two variants - Drum and Disc. Both of them have an electric-start system. It is indeed a great convenient feature but also increases the cost of the motorcycle. So, to make the Platina 100 even more affordable to the consumers, Bajaj Auto decided to introduce a new variant.

To keep the cost of the new Bajaj Platina 100, the company has not included an electric-start system. The commuter only has a conventional kick-start mechanism. Bajaj Auto has also skipped including a front disc brake and used drum brake at both the ends in the new Platina 100. It’s because of these exclusions that the new Bajaj Platina 100 price could be kept low - INR 51,667*.

Following is a detailed variant-wise Bajaj Platina 100 price table for your reference:

Bajaj Platina 100 Variant Price* KS Drum INR 51,667 ES Drum INR 59,904 ES Disc INR 62,125

As it can be seen, there is a substantial price difference (INR 8,237) between the new KS Drum model and already available ES Drum variant of the Platina 100. This difference should work in favour of Baja Auto and attract more buyers.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the new Platina 100 is more or less the same as its other variants. It features a long-travel front and rear suspension setup, long and comfortable seat, wide rubber footpegs, LED DRL, and more. Powering the commuter is a familiar 102cc single-cylinder BS6 engine which has Bajaj Auto’s patented DTS-i technology. It is capable of producing 7.9 PS of max power and 8.3 Nm of peak torque. For the transmission, there is a 4-speed gearbox.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi