Automobili Lamborghini Supports Global Recycling Day

Automobili Lamborghini is supporting Global Recycling Day. Falling on 18 March every year, it was launched by the Global Recycling Foundation in 2018 to promote recycling, which has a crucial part to play in preserving our natural resources, reducing CO2 emissions and ensuring that our planet has a future. Automobili Lamborghini was first awarded ISO 14001 certification in 2009 and in the same year a waste upcycling initiative was introduced throughout the Sant’Agata Bolognese plant.

In 2021, the company recovered 51% of all special waste produced during its manufacturing activities. In 2020, it introduced two recycling and upcycling initiatives that have breathed new life into production waste materials. It turns them into new resources instead of disposing of them, to the benefit of both society and the environment.

Leather that does not pass the quality control process is considered to all intents and purposes to be a raw material, as are any offcuts that cannot be used due to their size or the presence of small natural defects. Therefore, they can be given a new life by being transformed into small-customized leather goods. This activity was developed thanks to an agreement with the Cooperativa Cartiera in Marzabotto (near Bologna), which upcycles leather and fabric by-products otherwise destined for landfill. The organization scrupulously adheres to the principles of social inclusion, fine craftsmanship, and environmental sustainability. The first four products to be presented by the “Upcycled Leather Project” are a tote bag, a smartphone case, a cardholder and a key ring. Available at lamborghinistore.com and from Lamborghini dealers, they are all customized with the shield logo and the words “Reduce, reuse, recycle”.

Lamborghini utilizes a significant quantity of carbon fiber composite materials in vehicle production. The waste produced during the use of these refined materials can be recycled. Automobili Lamborghini has been reusing carbon fiber scraps for a number of years in research and development activities that regenerate the material and bring out the best of its lightness and mechanical performance in automotive components. Since 2020, the company has reclaimed approximately 27 tons of carbon fiber waste that could not be used for other purposes. As an alternative to regeneration, materials are also donated to training organizations such as the Experis Academy in Fornovo di Taro and university associations like Bologna Motorsport, which reuse them for educational purposes during the training of new technicians and engineers. This form of material recycling takes place in tandem with the development of merchandise and accessories that are produced on a small scale for Lamborghini events and customers, in order to gain know-how and try out new technologies and processes that can subsequently be used on vehicle components.

Sustainability is one of the pillars of Lamborghini’s corporate strategy and it leads to greater awareness and responsibility among all members of staff in all departments. Lamborghini’s environmental policy is a key part of a business approach that takes into account every aspect of operating a company within a community. Over the years, there has been growing dedication to initiatives, projects and activities that aim to make the company increasingly green. The holistic vision and all-embracing approach apply throughout an area of 160,000 square meters that has been certified CO2 neutral since 2015. This has remained the case even after the production site doubled in size in recent years.