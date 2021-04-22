Audi S5 Sportback vs BMW 3 Series M340i – Acceleration Comparison

Fine blend of style, performance, and practicality is a lot to ask for. The amalgam, however, is readily available these days. And newest entrants fulfilling these criteria are the BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive and Audi S5 Sportback. While the former looks like a regular 3 Series with some added sportiness and reduced bling, the latter is a 4-door coupe with a fastback-like tail. With these styling traits, the Audi S5 Sportback comes up as the more attention-grabbing of the two, whereas the 3 Series M340i xDrive presents itself as a sleeper. However, which one of the two packs in the more performance is the question today. Well, here’s a video that has the answer.

In the video, both of these cars are placed against each other on an empty stretch of road. Yes, in a controlled environment, with no traffic whatsoever. Moving over to the acceleration runs, a total of three runs were conducted to ensure that results were correct to the last decimal places. Also, the cars were in their respective performance modes with traction control disabled. In the first run, the BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive took 4.53 seconds to reach the 100 kmph mark, while the Audi S5 Sportback took 5 seconds.

Also Read - Audi S5 Sportback Launched In India; Price Starts From INR 79.06 Lakh

In the second attempt, the time dropped down to 4.63 seconds for the Audi S5 Sportback, whereas the BMW managed to stay consistent with its 4.53 second 0-100 kmph run. The final attempt too registered a similar trend. The BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive held the lead with a timing of 4.53 seconds for the 0-100 kmph run, while the Audi S5 Sportback now took only 4.57 seconds.

Also Read - BMW M340i xDrive Now On Sale in India, Most Potent Daily Driver Ever?

These figures show that both of these cars are fast and can thrill occupants with their speed-gaining capabilities. Talking of the specifications, both of these cars get 3.0L, 6-cylinder, turbo-petrol engines. While the BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive has its cylinders fixed in a straight-line fashion, the Audi S5 Sportback uses a V6 configuration. The former puts out 387 horsepower against the latter’s 354 horsepower of peak output. The torque figures for these engines remain identical at 500 Nm. Also, they come with 8-speed automatic transmissions.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more updates and the latest four-wheeler news.