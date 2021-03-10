BMW M340i xDrive Now On Sale in India, Most Potent Daily Driver Ever?

BMW India has finally launched the performance-bred M340i XDrive. With a claimed 0-100 kmph figure of 4.4 seconds, the BMW M340i xDrive is the quickest locally produced car on sale in the country. It's also a pretty solid alternative to, say, a full-blown performance car, especially if you take into consideration the scintillating drive experience that the new model offers at a relatively affordable price tag of INR 62,90,000 (ex-showroom). At this price point, the new model will take on the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe and the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback.

The BMW M340i xDrive gets its juice from a 3.0-litre, straight six, twin-turbo petrol motor that churns out 387hp and 500Nm. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that channels power to all four wheels through the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. While this performance saloon is even available with a rear-wheel-drive layout abroad, the performance junkies back here will have to make do with the AWD version. Other mechanical upgrades over the vanilla 3'er include an M-tuned suspension, M Sport differential, M Sport brakes and an M Sport exhaust that seems to crackle and pop at the drop of a hat.

Make no mistake, the BMW M340i xDrive isn't anywhere less premium than the regular 3'er, especially when you consider that it gets all the bells and whistles seen on the 330i. The features list on offer includes the excellent iDrive, gesture controls, LED headlights, multi-zone automatic climate control, HUD, ambient lighting, 3D navigation, wireless charging, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, et al. The safety kit on offer includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, Runflat Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator and ISOFIX child seat mounting.

Speaking on the launch of the new model, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said

We are excited to launch the first-ever BMW M340i xDrive, the quickest car to be locally produced in India - a completely novel high-performance product that the Indian auto enthusiasts have been waiting for eagerly. It is a unique car because it has the thrilling soul of the BMW 3 Series, the amplified power of M and the driving dynamics of BMW xDrive. With the addition of the BMW M340i xDrive, the BMW 3 Series offers the most powerful and diverse range giving our customers the valuable ‘Power of Choice’. This car also marks an important milestone of local production of high-performance BMW cars from the house of ‘M’.

