Audi Revolut F1 Team Confirms Name and Logo Ahead of 2026 Debut

Audi has officially revealed the name and logo of its Formula One outfit, confirming it will compete as the Audi Revolut F1 Team when it enters the championship in 2026. The announcement comes ahead of a major launch event scheduled for 20 January 2026 in Berlin, where the team will also unveil its race livery for its debut season.

The team name reflects Audi’s title partnership with global fintech company Revolut, a collaboration first announced in July 2025. Following the closed launch on 20 January, Audi will host an immersive public event in Berlin on 21 January, giving fans an up-close look at the team’s new identity as it prepares for its first year on the Formula One grid.

The Berlin launch will showcase the Audi Revolut F1 Team’s complete visual identity, building on the design language previewed by the Audi R26 Concept revealed in November. This marks a key milestone in Audi’s transition from concept to full factory-backed Formula One operation.

As part of the organisational overhaul, Sauber Motorsport AG will be renamed Audi Motorsport AG, underlining Audi’s long-term commitment to the sport. In the UK, the existing Technology Centre in Bicester will be rebranded as the Audi Motorsport Technology Centre UK, strengthening Audi’s technical footprint in one of Formula One’s key engineering hubs. The parent entities Sauber Holding AG and Sauber Technologies AG will continue under their existing names.

With its identity now confirmed, the Audi Revolut F1 Team moves another step closer to its highly anticipated Formula One debut in 2026.