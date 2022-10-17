Audi India Opens Pre-Owned Luxury Car Sales Outlet in Lucknow

Audi has inaugurated a new pre-owned luxury car sales facility - Audi Approved: plus in Lucknow. The outlet is located at Khasra No. 464 & 465, Chilawan, Kanpur Road, Near Amausi Airport Circle. This is Audi India’s 19th Audi Approved: plus facility in the country.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said:

We have inaugurated our 19th Audi Approved: plus facility. Lucknow continues to be an important market for Audi India and we are confident that customers in the city will benefit from this pre-owned car facility. Our Audi Approved: plus business has grown by 73% in the January – September 2022 period and we are confident that our expansion to other cities will further aid growth. By the end of this year, we will have twenty-two Audi Approved: plus facilities in India.

Every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks and thorough multiple-level quality checks along with a full on-road test to ensure customers’ peace of mind while buying the car.

Under the Audi Approved: plus programme, Audi India offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, customers can also avail easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme