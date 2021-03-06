Audi RS E-Tron GT Is Mind Bogglingly Quick In Its Autobahn Top Speed Run

Audi recently took the wraps off the E-Tron GT which is their first purpose-built all-electric car that isn’t an SUV. Essentially meant to rival the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the E-Tron GT seats four people and offers more than decent practicality. While the E-Tron GT isn't a full-blown electric supercar like the R8 E-Tron, it nevertheless does have a lot of power and supercar-rivaling performance, more so in its top-spec RS guise.

With Audi lifting the embargo on the E-Tron GT first drive reviews earlier this week, a video of the RS E-Tron GT being tested to its top-speed on the German Autobahn has surfaced on the internet. Audi claims that 3.3 seconds is all it takes for the all-electric four-door sedan to hit 100 kph from a standstill. Audi always has had a habit of understating the performance of their vehicles on paper, and similarly, the RS E-Tron GT is actually quicker in real life than advertised.

Youtuber Automann-TV has uploaded a video of the flagship RS version being taken to its maximum on an unrestricted section of Germany's glorious Autobahn. Even though this test model was running on winter tires, which negatively impacts performance, the car managed to sprint from 0-100 kph in a mind-boggling 3.2 seconds. What's even more astonishing is how effortlessly the car completed the 0-200 kph sprint in just 10.5 seconds.

The Audi RS E-Tron GT went on to a top-speed of 256 kph, at which point the electronic top speed limiter is programmed to kick in, and so it does. As for roll-on acceleration from 100-200 kph, the RS E-Tron GT does it in a mere 7.1 seconds. The Audi E-Tron GT is powered by an 86 kWh battery with a dual-motor setup. In the regular version, the powertrain produces 522hp and 640Nm of torque. Meanwhile, in the RS version, the powertrain produces 637hp and 830Nm of torque.

Looking at this video, one can only ponder about how effortless and accessible performance in cars have become with batteries and electric motors. For a sedan that weighs 2,420 kg in European specification, the RS E-Tron GT is impressively quick and it does all that without any drama at all.

