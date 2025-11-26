Audi Brings Disney+ Streaming to Its In-Car Entertainment System

Audi has expanded its in-car digital ecosystem by integrating Disney+ directly into its vehicle lineup through the brand’s Application Store. Drivers and passengers can now stream Disney+ content on the MMI central display while parked, or on the optional passenger screen even while the vehicle is in motion.

The new setup works without any smartphone pairing. Users simply need a myAudi account and an active in-car data connection to access Disney’s wide catalogue, including titles from Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and more. The feature adds another layer to Audi’s evolving infotainment suite, turning cabins into full-fledged entertainment zones—ideal for long road trips, waiting periods, or EV charging halts.

Audi says the collaboration strengthens its vision of blending premium technology with engaging experiences. Beyond in-car streaming, the partnership also extends to the big screen, with the Audi Q8 e-tron and a fictional “Audi quattro Rallye” making appearances in Disney’s latest film TRON: Ares.