Ather Opens 2nd Factory to Fulfil Rising Demand For 450X & 450 Plus

Ather Energy has inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The facility spread across 300,000 sq. ft will help the brand expand its production capacity to 420,000 units per annum, further enabling the company to fulfil the increasing demand for its flagship scooters - the Ather 450X and 450 Plus.

Ather’s new manufacturing facility is spread over 300,000 sq ft and houses two units - one dedicated to battery production and the other for vehicle assembly. The battery unit will have five assembly lines and the vehicle assembly will have two assembly lines. The entire facility will have an installed capacity of 420,000 units to meet the growing demand for its scooters.

The completely state-of-the-art, modern facility is in line with the Government's ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and will further boost local manufacturing in the country. With a strong local ecosystem that has been developed, most of the supplier base for Ather Energy is in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Karnataka, making Hosur an ideal location for the factory.

Speaking on the launch of the new plant, Swapnil Jain, Co-Founder & CTO, Ather Energy said, “Rapid scale up is susceptible to quality issues and delivering safe and reliable products to our customers is our biggest priority while creating a vision for the plant. With deep investments and innovation done on processes and machines, this plant will help us to further strengthen our leadership in delivering quality vehicles."