Ather Energy Expands to Sri Lanka: Next Stop in Global Growth

Ather Energy, a leading Indian electric vehicle manufacturer, is set to make its mark in Sri Lanka, its second international market. The company plans to open its first experience centre in Sri Lanka in the upcoming quarter, in partnership with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture between Sensei Capital Partners, Atman Group, and Sino Lanka Private Limited. This move follows Ather's successful international debut in Nepal in November 2023.

Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd. will serve as Ather Energy's national distributor in Sri Lanka, overseeing sales and service operations. Ather is also committed to establishing a robust fast-charging network across the country, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free transition to electric vehicles for Sri Lankan customers.

In Nepal, Ather has already launched three Experience Centres and seven fast-charging grids, building on the success of its first centre opened last year. Back home in India, Ather boasts a retail network of 208 Experience Centres and 1,973 fast-chargers as of March 31, 2024.

Speaking on this development, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “We are thrilled to enter the Sri Lankan market. Sri Lanka has been a part of our global expansion plans after Nepal, where we established our presence last year. With the increasing cost of ownership of petrol vehicles and the economic and environmental benefits of electric vehicles, the Sri Lankan market has shown an increasing preference for EVs. Ather’s electric scooters are known for their performance, design and reliability, through which we aim to appeal to new-age Sri Lankan customers, who appreciate quality modern products. Our partnership with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd. will enable us to deliver the customer experience that Ather is known for, to our customers in Sri Lanka, while also focusing on setting up well networked charging infrastructure for EV users.”