Ather 450X VS Suzuki Access 125- Acceleration Test

The trend of electric bikes and scooters has started catching up in India. Many two-wheeler manufacturers have already launched or are planning to introduce an electric scooter or motorcycle in our market. Currently, the Ather 450X is the most powerful and feature-loaded electric scooters offered in the Indian market. It was launched by a Bengaluru-based electric scooter start-up Ather last year, and it became popular among buyers in a short period of time. Meanwhile, Suzuki Access 125 is one of the top-selling 125cc scooters in India. Both scooters belong to two different categories but to test their performance, here’s an acceleration test video between the two.

Talking about Ather 450X, it is powered by a 2.9kWh lithium-ion battery, which develops 8bhp of power and 26 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the Access 125 is propelled by a 124cc, single-cylinder unit, which churns out power and torque outputs of 8.6bhp and 10 Nm. In total, three rounds of acceleration test were conducted. We tested how much time the Ather 450X and Access 125 take to reach from 0-60kmph, 0-80kmph and their top speed. In the first round, the Ather 450X took 5.85 seconds to reach from 0-60 kmph, while the Access 125 does the same job in 6.90 seconds. In the second round, the Ather 450X accelerated from 0-80kmph in 10.83 seconds, and the Suzuki Access 125 took 12.88 seconds.

Moreover, the top speed of Ather 450X is 91kmph, and the top speed of Suzuki Access 125 is 95kmph. The former consumed 17.78 seconds, while the latter took 18.17 for the same. One can see that the Ather 450X offers quicker acceleration compared to the Suzuki Access 125. The electric scooter offers four different riding modes. In this test, we rode it in Sports and Warp mode. Ather 450X is the fastest electric scooter offered in our market. It carries a price tag of Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Suzuki Access 125 offered in four trim levels. It gets retailed at a starting price of Rs 71,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and goes all the way up to Rs 80,200 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-end model.