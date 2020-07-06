Ather Energy to launch TPMS as an accessory for Ather 450X

One of the most popular electric two-wheeler companies in India, Ather Energy has announced a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for its Ather 450X. The EV-maker will launch the new system in October this year as an accessory for the electric scooter.

As the name suggests, a TPMS is designed to monitor the air pressure inside the tyres on vehicles. Most of the people do not pay much attention to the tyre pressure of their vehicles probably because they would need to visit a fuel station or a tyre/puncture repair shop or buy a tyre pressure gauge to get the air pressure inside the tyres checked. And who has time to do that in today’s fast-paced world, right? In such circumstances, a TPMS will act as a boon. It is a handy feature to have that is capable of displaying real-time tyre pressure.

Owners of the Ather 450X electric scooter will be able to avail the benefits of a TPMS from October. It will be available as an accessory. Ather Energy is yet to disclose further details in this regard.

The Ather 450X was launched earlier this year. It has a 6 kW/26 Nm electric motor which gets its energy from a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric scooter comes with four riding modes, including Eco, Ride, Sport and a high-performance 'Warp' mode. In warp mode, the Ather 450X can accelerate from standstill to 40 km/h in 3.3 seconds, which makes it the fastest electric scooter in India.

In other news, Ather Energy has collaborated with the online two-wheeler marketplace CredR to introduce a new exchange program. This initiative will provide an opportunity for consumers to adapt to electric two-wheelers in exchange for their petrol-powered motorcycles or scooters.