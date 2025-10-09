Aston Martin DB12 S: The Super Tourer Gets Sharper, Louder, and Meaner

Aston Martin has taken the already breathtaking DB12 and cranked everything up a notch with the arrival of the DB12 S — the new halo Super Tourer that blends grand touring elegance with unfiltered performance.

At its heart lies a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 tuned to deliver 700 PS and 800 Nm, pushing the DB12 S to a top speed of 202 mph and a blistering 0–100 km/h time of just 3.4 seconds. But it’s not just about brute force — Aston’s engineers have fine-tuned the throttle response, launch control, and gearshifts (now 50% quicker) to create a sharper, more connected drive.

A new quad-exit stainless steel exhaust sings a deeper, more aggressive note, while an optional titanium setup lightens the car by nearly 12 kg and amplifies that signature Aston growl. The chassis gets stiffer anti-roll bars, recalibrated dampers, and precision-tuned steering for enhanced agility and poise. Standard Carbon Ceramic Brakes shed 27 kg of unsprung weight, improving both stopping power and handling finesse.

Visually, the DB12 S exudes intent — a new dual-element front splitter, gloss black sill extensions, and a fixed rear spoiler add aerodynamic stability and drama. Inside, it’s every bit the luxury cocoon, with red anodised drive mode controls, semi-aniline leather and Alcantara trims, and bespoke S badging throughout.

Available in both Coupe and Volante versions, the Aston Martin DB12 S is now open for orders, with deliveries beginning in early 2026 — redefining what it means to be a Super Tourer, the Aston way.