Ashok Leyland Launches New ICV Platform - Partner Super

Ashok Leyland has launched a new ICV Platform, “Partner Super” with 914, 1014 & 1114 models in the 9.15T, 10.25T and 11.28T GVW category respectively.

The newly launched platform is designed with a contemporary tilt-able day cabin to provide superior driver comfort and has the best-in-class payload capacity. The Partner Super will address customer needs in rated load applications, like e-commerce, beverage, FMCG, whitegoods, Parcel, Fruits etc., which seek better mileage. It is agile and ensures better manoeuvrability on narrow/ congested roads.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Head- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has a legacy of introducing best-in-class products that cater to the needs of customers and improves customers’ total cost of ownership. In an endeavour to expand our product offerings in the ICV segment to strengthen the portfolio, and meet the ever-growing demands of the customers, we have introduced Partner Super. We wish to keep this momentum on to realise our vision of being amongst the top 10 CV players globally by offering differentiated products.”

Key features and advantages of the Partner Super platform: