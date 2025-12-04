Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out Major MBUX 3.3 OTA Update with Dolby Atmos & IMAX Enhanced

Mercedes-Benz has begun pushing its MBUX 3.3 over-the-air update to more than 700,000 vehicles globally, bringing a significant boost in entertainment, productivity and voice-assistant capability. The update applies to the latest MBUX-equipped models, including the GLC, C-Class, CLE and E-Class.

One of the biggest upgrades is the addition of Dolby Atmos spatial audio for Amazon Music, Audible and Tidal, offering deeper, more immersive sound. Mercedes is also introducing IMAX Enhanced with DTS:X through RIDEVU by Sony Pictures, delivering cinematic-grade audio for selected films directly inside the cabin.

The update replaces the existing in-car calendar with a smarter MBUX Calendar app, offering unified login and integration across productivity tools like MBUX Notes and Meetings. The system can automatically map routes to scheduled meeting locations and even initiate Microsoft Teams calls from the interface.

The MBUX Voice Assistant now becomes more intuitive, capable of giving drivers a daily briefing or schedule overview upon request. For downtime during charging or breaks, Mercedes has added a new Gamepack featuring retro-style mini-games.