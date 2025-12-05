Nissan Unveils Kait SUV for Latin America

Nissan has expanded its regional SUV lineup with the launch of the all-new Kait SUV, developed specifically for Latin American markets. The model will be produced at the company’s Resende Industrial Complex in Brazil, with exports planned for more than 20 countries across the region.

Positioned alongside the Nissan Kicks and Magnite, the Kait is designed to cater to the needs of a fast-growing and highly competitive SUV segment. It offers a practical 432-litre boot and a feature set focused on comfort and safety—key priorities for buyers in this category.

Nissan says the Kait draws on the brand’s global expertise in building versatile SUVs tailored to local customer preferences. Guy Rodríguez, President of Nissan Latin America, highlighted the significance of the project, noting that it reinforces the brand’s commitment to the region and reflects its confidence in the segment’s potential.

Full specifications and variant-wise details will be revealed during individual market launches, as Nissan prepares the Kait for a wide rollout across Latin America.