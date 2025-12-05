Geely EX2 EV Debuts in Thailand with Strong Pre-Launch Momentum

Geely Auto has made a bold entry into Thailand’s compact EV space with the launch of the new EX2 at the 42nd Thailand International Motor Expo. The B-segment electric urban hatchback impressed early, securing over 1,000 pre-orders within just three days of its unveiling. Alongside the EX2, Geely also showcased the EX5 all-electric SUV and the Starray EM-i plug-in hybrid SUV, signalling a strong multi-model push in the region.

The EX2 stands out with a rear-wheel-drive layout, multi-link rear suspension, and a focus on efficient space management. The five-seat cabin offers 85% space utilisation, a flat rear floor, 36 storage areas, and even a 70-litre frunk. Its contemporary design has already earned global recognition, winning both the 2024 IDA Design Award and the 2024 European Product Design Award.

“The launch of the Geely EX2, along with the first appearance of the Geely Starray EM-i, further strengthens Geely Auto’s presence in Southeast Asia with an extensive electrified product portfolio, and aligns with our ongoing global growth strategy,” Evin Ye, Vice President of Geely Auto International, said.

To support its EV ambitions, Geely is rapidly strengthening its retail and after-sales network in Thailand through a partnership with Thonburi Neustern Co. The company plans to expand to 65 outlets nationwide by 2026, ensuring wider accessibility for customers across the country.