India-Bound Aprilia Tuono 660 Features Highlighted in New Video

Aprilia’s new middleweight naked motorcycle, the Tuono 660 was officially revealed last month. Now, the Italian firm has released a video of the new bike which highlights its key features. Watch the clip below.

The new Aprilia Tuono 660 video begins by showcasing the attractive front end of the motorcycle which features a 3-light headlamp setup that is very similar to that of the Aprilia RS 660. The overall front visual appearance has been enhanced with the addition of the LED DRLs. Moving ahead in the footage, we come across the semi-fairing of the Tuono 660 that has a charm of its own.

Also Read: 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 unveiled globally; India launch likely this year

We can also see the sharp-looking LED taillamp in the video. It adds to the style quotient of the naked motorcycle. The step-up split seats ensure that the side profile of the Tuono 660 carries the necessary amount of sportiness. Just like the RS 660, this motorcycle also features a fully-digital instrument cluster. It is also packed with a bunch of advanced electronics such as ride-by-wire throttle, multi-level traction control, anti-wheelie, cruise control, engine braking, ABS and engine mapping options. There are five riding modes, of which three provide road options and two are designated for the track.

As for the engine, the Aprilia Tuono 660 is powered by a 660cc parallel-twin engine. It is the same unit that also comes fitted in the RS 660. However, here it has been slightly tuned down. The Tuono 660 has 95 horsepower, on the other hand, its fully-faired sibling has 100hp. But that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of performance. At 183 kg, the Tuono 660 boasts an incredible weight to power ratio.

Aprilia has already confirmed that it will launch the Tuono 660, along with the RS 600, here in India. While an exact schedule has not been shared by the company, both the motorcycles are expected to reach the dealerships in our country by July 2021.