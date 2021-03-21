Aprilia SXR 160 Now Available in Nepal

The Aprilia SXR 160 was one of the most awaited two-wheelers of 2020. The stylish maxi-scooter was finally launched in the Indian market in December last year. Thanks to its attractive design, interesting features, and peppy performance, it has been able to establish itself pretty well here in our country. Now, after achieving success in India, the Aprilia SXR 160 has made its way to Nepal.

The Piaggio Group is already present in Nepal with Vespa since 2015. Now, it has broadened its range of high-end products in the country by launching the new Aprilia SXR 160. Speaking on the occasion, Piaggio India CEO Diego Graffi, said:

After the great success achieved in India in just a few months since its debut, we are delighted to launch the long-awaited Aprilia SXR 160 premium scooter in the Nepalese market. The Aprilia SXR 160 is a synonym for style, outstanding performance and superior comfort. It was designed in Italy and we believe that, together with Vespa, it will set high standards on the top-end two-wheeler market in Nepal and pave the way for further expansion of the Piaggio Group in the country.

Powering the new Aprilia SXR 160 is a 160cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of delivering 10.9 PS of max power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque. It’s the same 3-valve motor that also powers the Aprilia SR 160 that’s also available on sale in the Indian market. The maxi-scooter comes with a pair of conventional telescopic forks upfront and a single adjustable rear suspension. The braking duties are handled by a single disc at the front and a drum brake at the rear aided by a single-channel ABS.

In terms of features, the Aprilia SXR 160 has a fully-digital instrument console that shows a plethora of information such as average speed, top speed, fuel level, external temperature, instant mileage, and more. The big bucket seat ensures that the comfort levels for both the rider and pillion are maintained at all times. Apart from that, the maxi-scooter also features full-LED lighting with LED DRLs, a large and dark fly screen, feather-touch switchgear, and front lockable split glove boxes with a USB charging socket.

For more Aprilia news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.