New Aprilia SXR 160 Contest Alert! Participate to Win Exciting Prizes

Piaggio India is conducting a new Aprilia SXR 160 contest in our country. The brand took to its social media channels to announce the same. Participants will get a chance to win exciting prizes including official Aprilia merchandise.

Aprilia SXR 160 Contest

The rules for the Aprilia SXR 160 contest are simple. If you haven’t already, you need to check out the maxi-scooter on the company’s official website. Then create a 10-sec video review of the two-wheeler and send it to Aprilia India on any of its social media channels. That’s it. Now, you might win some cool Aprilia merchandise.

Aprilia SXR 160

Aprilia India launched the new SXR 160 in Dec last year at INR 1,25,997 (ex-showroom, Pune). It was one of the highly anticipated launches of the year. The SXR 160 is a good-looking maxi-scooter which comes equipped with a plethora of interesting features. For example, it has a fully-digital instrument cluster that shows various information such as average speed, top speed, fuel level, external temperature, instant mileage, and more. It even has a rev counter. It also has a big bucket seat to provide utmost comfort to the rider as well as the pillion. For good ride quality, Aprilia has used telescopic forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear.

Some of the other key features of the SXR 160 include:

Large, dark fly screen

Feather-touch switchgear

Front lockable split glove boxes

USB charging socket

Full-LED lighting including LED DRLs

Front disc brake

ABS

5-spoke, 12-in alloy wheels

Wide pattern tyres

Powering the Aprilia SXR 160 is a 160cc single-cylinder BS6 engine. It is the same 3-valve mill that also powers the Aprilia SR 160. It is capable of producing 10.9 PS of max power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque. As for the colours, there are 4 options to choose from - Black, White, Blue, and Red.

For more Aprilia news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.