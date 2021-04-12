New Aprilia SXR 125 (Suzuki Burgman Street-Rival) to Launch Soon

The new Aprilia SXR 125 will be launched soon. The upcoming Suzuki Burgman Street rival has been listed on the company’s Indian website. The pre-bookings for the new 125cc maxi scooter are now open. Interested buyers can reserve one online.

Aprilia SXR 125 Specs

Powering the new SXR 125 will be a 124.45cc single-cylinder engine. The air-cooled motor features a SOHC and 3 valves. It has been tuned to produce 9.52PS of max power at 7600rpm and 9.2Nm of peak torque at 6250rpm. In comparison, the Suzuki Burgman Street has 8.7PS of max power and 10Nm of peak torque.

Engine Specs Aprilia SXR 125 Suzuki Burgman Street Displacement 124.45cc 124cc Type Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, 3-valve Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve Max power 9.52PS at 7600rpm 8.7PS at 6750rpm Max torque 9.2Nm at 6250rpm 10Nm at 5500rpm Fuel system EFI EFI Bore x stroke 52mm x 58.6mm 52.5mm x 57.4mm

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 Now Available in Nepal

Aprilia SXR 125 Features

In terms of design, the upcoming SXR 125 will be identical to its elder sibling, the Aprilia SXR 160 that was introduced in the Indian market in December last year. The new 125cc model will have the same design and styling cues. It will come equipped with an attractive LED headlamp assembly with integrated LED DRLs, a wrap-around large LED taillamp with signature lighting and a sporty exhaust. With its Italian design, the new maxi-scooter looks all prepared up to enter the Indian market by storm and compete with the Suzuki Burgman Street and the likes.

Some of the other key elements of the Aprilia SXR 125 include:

Feather-touch switchgear

Big bucket seat

Front lockable split glove boxes

USB charging socket

5-spoke 12-inch alloy wheels

Telescopic front forks

Single, adjustable rear suspension

7L fuel tank

Integrated dark flyscreen

Digital instrument console

Aprilia SXR 125 Price

The new SXR 125 will be available in four colour options - blue, black, red, and white. These are the same paint schemes that are available with the more powerful SXR 160. As for the pricing, while Aprilia has not revealed any details regarding this matter, it’s being speculated that the SXR 125 would be priced in the INR 1.10 lakh* - INR 1.20 lakh* range. For reference, the costliest variant of its closest rival, the Suzuki Burgman Street, retails at INR 86,200*. So, it would be interesting to see how the SXR 125 is received in the price-sensitive Indian market.

For more Aprilia news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom