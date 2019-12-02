Aprilia scooters to get a massive price hike with BS-VI upgrade - Report

The prices of the BS-VI Aprilia range are unofficially out, and they're drastically higher than those of the BS-IV Aprilia scooters. The SR 125, for example, will be expensive by INR 18,490 in the BS-VI version. The SR 150 Carbon will be most affected by the BS-VI, becoming INR 19,441 costlier.

The BS-VI Aprilia scooters have started to arrive at select dealerships, and similar to the Vespa products, they do not get a major visual upgrade. Considering the limited to no visual and feature upgrades, the price increase appears to be very steep. Check out the complete price (ex-showroom Delhi) list below:

Model BS-VI Version BS-VI Version Difference 125 Storm INR 86,974 INR 68,277 INR 18,697 SR 125 INR 92,517 INR 74,027 INR 18,490 SR 125 Digital Console INR 95,039 NA NA SR 150 INR 1,04,812 INR 85,394 INR 19,418 SR 150 Carbon INR 1,07,906 INR 88,465 INR 19,441 SR 150 Race INR 1,14,006 INR 94,641 INR 19,365

As in case of Vespa scooters, the BS-VI compliant Aprilia products should carry performance numbers close to those of the BS-IV models. The current 125 range, for reference, makes 9.4 BHP of peak power and 8.2 Nm of maximum torque. The engine of 150 series, on the other hand, makes 10.25 BHP and 11.4 Nm.

The hardware specifications will be the same on the BS-VI versions. Thus, the shock absorption tasks will be handled by telescopic forks at the front and a single-sided spring at the back. Anchoring department will continue to feature a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the back. The safety net on the 125 range will include CBS tech, while the 150 series will use a single-channel ABS.

Apart from introducing the updated scooter range, Piaggio India will launch a new motorcycle under the Aprilia brand at Auto Expo 2020. While the details are scarce, we could see the GPR 250 arrive in the Indian market in 2020. The quarter-litre motorcycle was recently unveiled in China and it may come with a different name here.

