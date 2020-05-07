Aprilia RS 660 preliminary brochure revealed - IAB Report

The preliminary brochure of the Aprilia RS 660 has been revealed. The 5-page document contains information about the key features of the upcoming middleweight supersport bike. You can check it out in the image gallery.

In the preliminary brochure, Aprilia talks about the all-new technical base the RS 660 is built upon. The Italian brand also hints that it will use the new base for more middleweight motorcycles. The Aprilia RS 660 mounts a 660 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 100 horsepower. With the use of the right materials, Aprilia has managed to keep the weight of the bike at just 169 kg (dry). This means that the RS 660 has a phenomenal power to weight ratio and should be extremely fun to ride.

The Italian marque has also shed some light on the RS 660’s design which is characterised by a triple LED headlamp assembly with perimeter LED DRLs. We have to hand it to Aprilia in the design aspect because the 3-light headlamp setup is something that only it could pull off with such precision and beauty. Most of Aprilia’s products flaunt this unique styling, even the upcoming Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter.

The Aprilia RS 660 preliminary brochure also has details regarding the bike’s electronics. It comes armed with the latest generation APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) package that includes traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake, engine map and more such features.

The tempting Aprilia RS 660 will be available in two colours - a Purple/Red colour option that signifies Aprilia’s history and sports heritage, and a Total Black colour option that highlights many brilliant red details of the motorcycle.

Aprilia RS 660 Key Features

660 cc parallel-twin engine

100 HP maximum power

41 mm USD adjustable front forks

Latest generation APRC package

Cornering ABS

TFT instrument cluster

Full-LED lighting

169 kg dry weight