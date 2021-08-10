First Lot of Aprilia RS 660 Seems to Have Reached India, Launch Soon

It’s been a while since the all-new Aprilia RS 660 made its global debut and since then, we’ve been waiting for the middleweight sportbike to break cover here in India. Well, it seems that the longing could be over very soon because the first lot of the RS 660 might have just reached the Indian shores.

A new picture has surfaced online showing a brand-new Aprilia RS 600 parked at what is speculated to be the company’s Baramati plant. Astride the machine is none other than the Chairman CEO and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited, Diego Graffi. We can see in the background multiple boxes that are likely to contain more units of the RS 660. In fact, there’s another unit that seems to have been just unboxed.

Earlier this year, Piaggio India had confirmed that it will launch the Aprilia RS 660 along with the Tuono 660 in India. However, an exact timeline was not disclosed. It was being anticipated that both middleweight motorcycles would reach the dealerships sometime in mid-2021, however, perhaps, the COVID-19 situation might have caused some delays.

Now, if the new picture has indeed been taken at Aprilia India’s Baramati plant then we can surely expect the new RS 660 to be launched in the market soon. However, there’s no official statement in this regard as of now.

The Aprilia RS 660 is already available in several international markets. The 660cc motorcycle has been recently launched in the Philippines and Malaysia. The parallel-twin motor of the bike is capable of producing 100hp of max power at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 8500rpm. Aprilia is also offering its latest generation APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) package that includes traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake, engine map and more.