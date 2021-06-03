Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched in Malaysia, to Arrive in India Soon?

After launching the RS 660 in Malaysia earlier this year, Aprilia has now introduced the Tuono 660 in the Southeast Asian country. The new middleweight naked motorcycle will start reaching the dealerships on 21 June 2021.

The new Aprilia Tuono 660 has been launched in Malaysia at RM 77,900 that converts to INR 13.83 lakh. As of now, only the Concept Black colour option has been made available. The other two paint schemes - Iridium Grey and Acid Gold - would arrive at a later stage.

The new Aprilia Tuono 660 is powered by a 660cc parallel-twin engine. It is the same unit that also comes fitted in the RS 660. However, here it has been slightly tuned down. The Tuono 660 has 95 horsepower, on the other hand, its fully-faired sibling has 100hp. But that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of performance. At 183 kg, the Tuono 660 boasts an incredible weight to power ratio.

Some of the key features of the Aprilia Tuono 660 include a sharp-looking LED taillamp, step-up split seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-LED headlamp setup, eye-catching LED DRLs, semi fairing, sculpted fuel tank, high-rise tail section, and compact tail tidy. As for the electronics, it has ride-by-wire throttle, multi-level traction control, anti-wheelie, cruise control, engine braking, ABS and engine mapping options. There are five riding modes, of which three provide road options and two are designated for the track.

Regarding the availability of the new Aprilia Tuono 660 in our country, Piaggio India had already confirmed that it will introduce the motorcycle in the Indian market in mid-2021. While an exact date hasn’t been announced, we hope to see the new middleweight naked motorcycle at the dealerships soon. However, considering the ongoing health crisis in the country due to the coronavirus, things might get delayed.

