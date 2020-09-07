Aprilia RS 660 international pre-bookings to begin next month [Video]

The recently released official video of the Aprilia RS 660 reveals a handful of details of the upcoming motorcycle. However, most of the features of the new middleweight Aprilia were already known thanks to the several spy shots and the leaked brochure. The only new information that has been revealed in the footage is that the Aprilia RS 660 international pre-bookings will commence from next month.

The brand-new Aprilia RS 660 would have made its public debut by now, however, that could not happen thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, as some form of normalcy is getting restored across the world, Aprilia launched the promotional video of the RS 660 and announced that the international pre-bookings of the motorcycle will begin from October.

While the Aprilia RS 660 international pre-bookings details have been released, the Italian company is yet to reveal the launch date of the new middleweight bike. Speaking of the launch, the arrival of the Aprilia RS 660 in India any time soon is highly unlikely considering that it will attract a very high price tag.

Aprilia RS 660 Key Features

660 cc parallel-twin engine

100 HP maximum power

41 mm USD adjustable front forks

Latest generation APRC package

Cornering ABS

TFT instrument cluster

Full-LED lighting

169 kg dry weight

Powering the Aprilia RS 660 is a 660cc parallel-twin engine which has a forward-facing configuration. This enabled the Italian company to keep the overall size of the powerplant as small as possible. It also allowed the engineers to exploit the spaces and create a slim, lightweight chassis. The liquid-cooled motor is capable of producing 100 hp and will also be used in the Aprilia Tuono 660.

In terms of electronic rider aids, the RS 660 will get the latest generation APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) package that includes traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake, engine map and more such features.