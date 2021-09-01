Aprilia RS 660 India Launch Soon, Teased for Indian Market for 1st Time

The highly awaited Aprilia RS 660 India launch will happen soon. The company has teased the middleweight sportbike for the Indian market for the first time.

Aprilia India has shared the first teaser image of the RS 660 on its social media channels. The teaser image shows us the front silhouette of the motorcycle. We can see the aggressive-looking twin-LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. Apart from that, the visor, clip-on handlebars, and rearview mirrors are also highlighted in the teaser image.

In the post, Aprilia India has not mentioned an exact date, but the company has clearly hinted that the Aprilia RS 660 will be launched in the Indian market soon. In Aug 2021, the RS 660 was spied at what was speculated to be the company’s Baramati plant. Astride the machine was none other than the Chairman CEO and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited, Diego Graffi. The motorcycle could have made its way into the Indian market earlier, however, perhaps the Covid-19 situation incurred some delays.

The Aprilia RS 660 is already available in several international markets. The 660cc motorcycle has been recently launched in the Philippines and Malaysia. The parallel-twin motor of the bike is capable of producing 100hp of max power at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 8500rpm. Aprilia is also offering its latest generation APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) package that includes traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake, engine map and more.

Being an Italian motorcycle, the Aprilia RS660 has a splendid design. Some of its key elements are indeed head-turning. For example, the dual-LED headlamp imparts an aggressive look to the machine. They come with integrated LED DRLs that enhance the styling quotient even further. Between the two headlamps is a position lamp. We also like the sculpted fuel tank that not only helps in improving the RS660’s overall visual appeal but also enables the rider to grip the motorcycle easily.