Aprilia Pagani 150 launched in China, priced at INR 2.34 lakh - IAB Report

Piaggio Zongshen Foshan has launched the Aprilia Pagani 150 in China. The company has priced the retro-styled 150 cc motorcycle at CNY 21,800, which converts to INR 2,34,505.

The Aprilia Pagani 150 is based on the Aprilia CR150. It features a full fairing that adds an extra oomph factor. The front fairing has a simple yet attractive design. Down below, it meets a rather large belly pan. The overall look, however, isn’t compromised with the larger proportions.

The smooth and flowing design of the fuel tank of the Aprilia Pagani 150 matches that of the rear seat cowl. Yes, it is a single-seater which suits its cafe-racer character. The front end of the motorcycle features an oval headlight which isn’t a common sight but it kind of gels with the aesthetics. Behind that translucent windscreen is a single-pod fully-digital instrument cluster. It is one of the many modern touches that Aprilia has given to this bike.

While the Aprilia Pagani 150 has a single-cylinder engine, it has been fitted with dual scrambler-like exhausts, which are real head-turners. The 4-valve liquid-cooled mill is capable of producing 13.3 kW or 18 PS of maximum power at 9,750 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. While these figures aren’t something to write home about, they should be more than enough to provide a fun riding experience.

Some of the other key features of the Aprilia Pagani 150 are:

Spoke wheels

100 mm wide front tyre and 130 mm wide rear tyre

9.5-litre fuel tank

USD front forks and monoshock at the rear

Petal disc brakes

785 mm seat height

133 kg kerb weight

Red and blue colour options

The Aprilia Pagani 150 is a beautiful vintage-looking motorcycle. It would successfully create quite a fan base here in India. Unfortunately, it is a China-only model.

For more Aprilia news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.