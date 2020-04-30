Aprilia GPR150 ABS revealed, priced at INR 2.45 lakh in China

The Aprilia GPR150 ABS has been revealed in China. The fully-faired 150 cc motorcycle has been priced at CNY 22,980 which converts to INR 2.45 lakh.

The Aprilia GPR150 ABS is the younger sibling of the Aprilia GPR250 that was unveiled in China last year. Both motorcycles are very similar. The GPR150 features a dual-headlamp setup with an LED position light in the middle. It has a sharp full fairing, sculpted 15.4-litre fuel tank and clip-on handlebars. It also has split step-up seats and a high-rise sporty tail section.

The GPR150 ABS also has a semi-digital instrument cluster. It consists of an analogue tachometer and a small digital display which shows information like gear position indicator, odometer, engine temperature, speedometer, fuel level, and more.

Handling the suspension duties on the GPR150 ABS are taken care of by USD front forks and a rear monoshock. The braking comes from a 300 mm front disc and 218 mm rear disc which are aided by Bosch ABS. The front and rear tyre of the motorcycle measures 100/80 R17 and 130/70 R17 respectively.

Aprilia GPR150 ABS Dimensions

Aspect Measurement Length 1950 mm Width 770 mm Height 1100 mm Wheelbase 1345 mm Kerb weight 148 kg

Aprilia GPR150 ABS Specs

The Aprilia GPR150 ABS draws power from a 149 cc single-cylinder engine which produces 18 PS of power and 14 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC Displacement 149 cc Maximum power 18 PS at 9750 rpm Maximum torque 14 Nm at 7500 rpm Transmission 6-speed

Aprilia GPR150 ABS Colours

The GPR150 ABS is available in 4 colour options - Red, Black, White and Silver. It costs the same in all the colours - CNY 22,980 (INR 2.45 lakh).

Also Read: Aprilia Terra 250 leaked, will be a KTM 250 Adventure rival

In India, the Aprilia RS 150 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. However, there hasn’t been any solid information as to when or if it will be launched in our country. Earlier reports also suggest that Aprilia could consider bringing in the GPR150 instead of the RS 150. The former was been showcased at a dealers’ meet in Goa last year.