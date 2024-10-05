India Welcomes BMW M4 CS: BMW's First-Ever CS Model in the Country

The high-performance world of Indian motoring just got a massive upgrade with the arrival of the BMW M4 CS. BMW has officially launched its first-ever CS model in India, marking a monumental moment for car enthusiasts. Priced at an ex-showroom cost of INR 1.89 crore, the BMW M4 CS is more than just a machine; it's a statement of power and precision.

At the heart of the all-new BMW M4 CS is an enhanced version of BMW's renowned six-cylinder in-line engine, featuring M TwinPower Turbo technology. This 3.0-litre powerhouse isn't just built for speed; it's born from a racing pedigree. The engine delivers an impressive 550 horsepower and a peak torque of 650 Nm. For thrill-seekers, the car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in a blistering 3.4 seconds. The top speed is electronically capped at a daunting 302 km/h, adding a dash of adrenaline to your drive. This same engine powers the victorious BMW M4 GT3, a car that claimed the DTM touring car title in 2022 and followed up with victories at Spa and Dubai in 2023.

Also read: Tailgating in BMW Costs Swiss Millionaire Over $128,000

Paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, the BMW M4 CS provides short shift times and precision like no other. Drivers can select from three distinct setups: comfort for relaxed cruising, sport for spirited driving, and track for peak performance. The M xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system ensures that the power is distributed seamlessly, offering incredible stability and grip on all surfaces.

BMW’s obsession with lightweight design shines through in the M4 CS. Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) is used extensively, ensuring that this car is as agile as it is powerful. The front-end features a frameless kidney grille with a minimalist design that harks back to race cars. Unique red contour lines and "M4 CS" badging give the car a distinctive look. The aggressive LED headlights, complete with yellow daytime running lights inspired by GT racers, round off the front fascia.

From the rear, the BMW M4 CS makes a strong statement with a Gurney-style spoiler, CFRP diffuser, and titanium exhaust system. CSL-style laser tail lights add to the visual drama, while the lightweight 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels enhance its race-track performance. Red-painted M Compound brake calipers come standard, with M Carbon ceramic brakes available as an option for those who want even more stopping power.

Also read: First-Ever BMW XM Label Launched in India

Engineered for driving purists, the BMW M4 CS in India also offers an optional M front-end strut brace that boosts torsional rigidity, improving handling in dynamic corners. These weight-optimized aluminum elements ensure that every force during spirited driving is managed perfectly.