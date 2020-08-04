Ampere electric scooters available at attractive leasing plans

Ampere Electric, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, has announced attractive leasing plans for its electric scooters. The EV-maker has taken this initiative to make its electric two-wheelers easily affordable for the customers.

To provide leasing plans for its entire product line-up, Ampere Electric has collaborated with OTO Capital. For now, the leasing options are valid only in Bengaluru, however, it will become available in other cities including Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, and Cochin by the year-end. Ampere Electric says that its partnership with OTO Capital will allow customers to bring home an electric two-wheeler at an affordable lease rental within 48 hours after a quick documentation process.

Speaking about the leasing plans, P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Vehicles, said:

We are happy to partner with OTO Capital to lease our range of e-bikes. This is an innovative model that will show promising results in the near future and change the way the auto industry operates with more affordable solutions. The association is in line with our efforts to support many prospective e-scooter buyers as they are stressed to save cost owing to the current crisis scenario.

The leasing plans start at about INR 2,220 per month for the Ampere Zeal electric scooter, which the company says is about 36% cheaper than other financing options. Customers who wish to benefit from the leasing options can book an electric scooter either via OTO Captial’s website or by visiting Ampere Electric dealerships. They also have an option of getting their brand-new electric two-wheeler delivered at their doorstep. Ampere Electric expects to see a surge in demand for personal mobility that will further help the sales of electric vehicles in the country grow.

In other news, Ampere Electric launched the Magnus Pro electric scooter in June. It is the company’s flagship model which comes at a price of INR 73,990 (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidiary).