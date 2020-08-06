Ampere Electric launches unique battery subscription plan

Ampere Electric, one of the key players in the Indian electric two-wheeler industry, has launched a unique battery subscription plan for its electric scooters. For this industry-first initiative, the EV-maker has partnered up with Autovert Technologies, a financial technology platform that specialises in EV subscription products.

With the unique battery subscription plan, Ampere Electric is aiming to make the electric two-wheelers more affordable to the customers. The wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton has already started a pilot program of sorts with a few select dealers in Bengaluru and replicate the approach across India.

Giving an example of how beneficial the battery subscription plan could be, Ampere Electric said that if a customer wants to purchase the Magnus Pro electric scooter, he or she could buy it for just INR 49,990 with a monthly battery subscription plan of INR 1,990. On the other hand, the actual ex-showroom price of the scooter is INR 73,990.

Commenting on the partnership with Autovert Technologies, P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Vehicles said:

We are happy to partner with Autovert Technologies to introduce this unique battery subscription plan. With this association clubbed with special Ampere freedom offers, we are aiming to make Ampere Vehicles more affordable and accessible for the consumer.

Apart from the battery subscription plan, Ampere Electric has thought of other offers as well including an extended warranty of five years, full vehicle service and maintenance for 24 months, discounts on battery replacement, and more. The EV-maker also offers full vehicle subscription plans for the Magnus Pro and Zeal electric scooters, starting at INR 2,777 per month.

In other news, Ampere Electric has recently announced attractive leasing plans for its entire range of electric scooters. The company has taken this initiative to make its electric two-wheelers easily affordable for the customers.