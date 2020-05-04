Honda is planning to reveal the all-new CBR600RR at the 2020 Thai MotoGP. The new middleweight sportbike would have a design similar to that of the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade.

The Honda CBR600RR used to be one of the best motorcycles in the 600 cc segment. However, the Japanese brand pulled the plug on the motorcycle in select markets as stricter and more stringent Euro 4 emission norms came into play in 2017. Rumours about Honda working on a new Honda CBR600RR aren’t new. As per the latest developments, Honda would have launched the new CBR600RR earlier but it had to delay its plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Honda is planning to reveal the 2021 CBR600RR at the 2020 Thai MotoGP that is scheduled to take place in on 4 October 2020.

The 2021 Honda CBR600RR is expected to follow the same design language that the CBR1000RR has. It would feature a twin-LED headlight setup with an air-intake in the middle. The aerodynamic fairing of the motorcycle would come equipped with MotoGP-inspired winglets to provide extra downforce at high speeds for better handling and braking. Being a sportbike, the CBR600RR would have dedicated and demanding riding ergonomics.

Honda would also incorporate a fully-digital and fully-colour instrument cluster on the new CBR600RR. Some of the bike’s other interesting features would include twin discs at the front with radial callipers, USD front forks, side-mounted exhaust and split seats. In terms of electronics, the all-new Honda CBR600RR would have different riding modes, ABS, IMU, traction control, launch control and more.

The Honda CBR650R is indeed a good offering in the middleweight class. But not being a supersport machine, it isn’t a track-oriented machine and thus not as chiselled as some of the other motorcycles in the segment like the Yamaha R6 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. Perhaps, that’s why Honda decided to revive the CBR600RR.