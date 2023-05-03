All Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles Now BS6 Phase 2 Compliant

All Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are now BS6 phase 2 compliant. With this update, the bikes have gained a massive boost in rideability and refinement, while increasing the value proposition of the range. The new motorcycles are available across the brand’s dealership network pan-India.

Making the announcement, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles said:

Right from the beginning, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has prioritized technology to offer the best performance and riding experience to its consumers. While the shift to OBD2 regulations was imminent, we also bundled a host of enhancements, some based on rider feedback, across our range of motorcycles. The new motorcycles offer a remarkable shift in everyday rideability, refinement and overall performance to our riders. The marginal hike in prices make them a great value proposition and a very compelling choice.

Aimed at making the motorcycles smoother and more refined while maintaining the same thrilling performance, the changes are applied across Jawa and Yezdi models. Even then, the price hike has been marginal; to the tune of 0.8 - 2% depending on the model and variant.

With the abovementioned developments, the new Jawa & Yezdi range of motorcycles promises superlative levels of refinement and performance while staying true to their original ethos of thrill and excitement that defy the myth that classic motorcycles can’t go fast.