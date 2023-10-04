All-Electric Nissan Hyper Urban Concept Revealed

In the lead up to the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo later this month, Nissan is revealing a series of exciting all-electric concept vehicles, the first of which is the Nissan Hyper Urban, which has been digitally revealed.

The Nissan Hyper Urban’s styling perfectly complements the sophisticated tastes of its target users, such as urban- and suburban-based professionals who prioritize environmental sustainability.

Characterized by a sleek and modern aesthetic, the vehicle’s design expresses the users’ discerning taste, making a bold statement while also effectively blending in with their environment.

The Nissan Hyper Urban would also be fully interwoven into the EV ecosystem, with its impressive V2H function providing power to the home, resulting in significant energy cost savings and reducing strain on the power grid. Thanks to its V2G capability, owners can even contribute surplus power to the grid to support their local community and earn money in the process. The Intelligent Charging Management System features AI that can autonomously charge vehicles and power buildings, providing efficient management of power.

The car represents future design and technological capabilities of Nissan’s electric offerings. The exterior’s lime yellow body changes chromatic expressions depending on the angle that light hits it, effectively drawing attention while also blending into the surrounds. The front and rear scissor doors provide a sense of openness and character, while the sporty silhouette produces aerodynamic excellence for increased efficiency. Wide tires complete the sporty look, evoking rugged dynamics with urban aesthetics.