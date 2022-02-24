All-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE Launched in India

The first all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE has been launched in India today. Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), all available units were sold out during the pre-launch booking in Q4 2021. MINI India will be delivering the cars to the pre-launch customers from March 2022, earlier than promised. Bookings for the next phase of deliveries will start from March 2022, exclusively on the MINI Online Shop.

The MINI Electric drive takes the legendary go-kart feeling to an entirely new and fascinating dimension with zero emissions and instant torque. With 184 hp/135 kW and a maximum torque of 270 Nm, the MINI 3-Door Cooper SE sprints from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. Dynamic yet silent, the all-electric MINI offers an entirely new driving experience. It is powered by a battery with a capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km. MINI 3-Door Cooper SE ensures fast and hassle-free charging.

The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE features cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of front passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tyres and Rear-View Camera. The standard MINIMALISM technology includes auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air ducts and electromechanical power steering.

The first all-electric MINI comes in a fully loaded feature-rich fixed profile including MINI Wired Package with Navigation System, Wireless Charging, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation, Multifunctional Instrument Display, Apple CarPlay and Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System. MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, enhanced sportiness or efficiency according to driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode, there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode. Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Rear View Camera and Tyre Pressure Monitor.

The ex-showroom price of the all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE is INR 47.20 lakh. BMW India Financial Services customized financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements. MINI Electric ownership experience is hassle-free as it comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The high voltage battery is covered by a warranty valid for 8 years or up to 100,000 kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of ownership to a maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. 5 years, 24x7 Road-Side Assistance provides complete peace of mind while on the move with facilities like portable roadside charging.