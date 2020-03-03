After Maruti Alto K10, Maruti Alto (800) could be retired - Report

The Maruti Alto K10 will bid adieu to the market this month. In a year or two, the Maruti Alto (800) too could be permanently discontinued, suggests a new media report.

According to the report, Maruti Suzuki is developing two new entry models, codenamed ‘YNC’ and ‘Y0M’. The former, arriving in the second half of this year, will likely replace the Maruti Celerio and be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, while the latter will be launched with a new 0.8-litre three-cylinder petrol engine by the festive season next year.

The report says that Maruti Suzuki is likely to decide whether to continue selling the Alto (800) closer towards the launch of the Y0M. The Alto was originally launched in India back in September 2000. Having ranked no.1 in annual sales in the domestic auto market for most of its life, the budget car is probably way too popular to be discarded. So, a possibility is that the Y0M turns out to be the next-gen Alto (800).

For those of you wondering where the Maruti S-Presso fits in the picture, it’s a replacement for the Maruti Alto K10, and so, it should slot between the Maruti Y0M and the Maruti YNC.

In other news, India is set to become the first overseas production hub for the Mk4 Jimny this year. The India-made version has been codenamed ‘YMD’ and will enter production at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant soon. Its exports will commence in May, followed by Indian launch in November. It is expected to be a longer, 5-door version. Maruti Suzuki could launch it as the next-gen Gypsy.

[Source: economictimes.indiatimes.com]