Abdul Latif Jameel and Joby to Explore Electric Air Taxi Rollout in Saudi Arabia

Abdul Latif Jameel and Joby Aviation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the introduction of electric air taxis in Saudi Arabia, marking a bold step toward next-gen urban mobility.

The partnership could see the delivery of up to 200 electric aircraft and services valued at around $1 billion over the coming years. Initially focused on Saudi Arabia, the collaboration may eventually expand across the Middle East.

Joby’s all-electric aircraft, designed to carry four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph, promises near-silent flight and zero emissions, offering a cleaner, faster alternative to traditional urban transport. Passenger operations are expected to begin in Dubai by 2026.

With deep regional expertise, Abdul Latif Jameel will explore sales, distribution, local air taxi services, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul), and pilot training—fitting seamlessly into Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for smarter, greener infrastructure.

The Jameel family is also an investor in Joby, having participated in the company’s Series C funding round led by Toyota in 2020.

This potential partnership combines Abdul Latif Jameel’s local legacy with Joby’s cutting-edge eVTOL tech, aiming to transform air mobility and generate new employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.