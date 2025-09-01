Swaraj Tractors Rolls Out 25th Lakh Unit from Mohali Plant

Swaraj Tractors, a part of the Mahindra Group, has achieved a major milestone by rolling out its 25th lakh tractor from its Mohali facility in Punjab. This comes just three years after the brand crossed the 20-lakh mark in 2022, making it the fastest-growing name in India’s domestic tractor industry.

The journey of Swaraj began in 1974 with the launch of the Swaraj 724, India’s first indigenously designed and manufactured tractor. Built during the Green Revolution, the model symbolised self-reliance and was specifically engineered to suit Indian farmlands. Over the years, the brand has remained true to this vision, offering rugged, reliable, and affordable tractors that continue to resonate strongly with farmers across the country.

Swaraj’s production story highlights its rapid growth. While it touched the 5-lakh mark in 2002, the brand has since expanded fivefold in just over two decades to reach 25 lakh units. This growth reflects Swaraj’s strong customer connect, consistent innovation, and expanding product line-up.

The current portfolio spans a wide range of tractors, including the iconic Swaraj 855, 735, 744, 960, 742, 963, Swaraj Target, and the newly launched Naya Swaraj series. These models blend performance and simplicity while catering to evolving farming needs, from heavy-duty applications to lightweight mechanisation.

Beyond machines, Swaraj has cemented itself as a trusted companion for farmers. From the pride of owning a first tractor to generational loyalty passed down in rural households, Swaraj’s legacy is deeply rooted in India’s agricultural story. With this latest milestone, the brand continues to strengthen its bond with farmers while shaping the future of farm mechanisation in India.