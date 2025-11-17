Archer Midnight eVTOL Completes UAE Flight Tests, Moves Closer to Air Taxi Launch

Archer Aviation has successfully wrapped up flight tests of its Midnight eVTOL aircraft in the United Arab Emirates, marking a major step toward commercial air taxi operations in the region. Conducted at Al Ain Airport in Abu Dhabi, the test campaign showcased the aircraft’s ability to perform vertical takeoff, transition, and wingborne flight in demanding desert conditions.

The trials were carried out in coordination with the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Integrated Transport Centre, and Abu Dhabi Aviation. Archer also confirmed that it has begun receiving payments tied to its Launch Edition programme under the Abu Dhabi Aviation agreement, signalling growing institutional backing for its regional rollout.

Archer says the flight program validated the Midnight eVTOL’s performance, reliability, and operational readiness in UAE-specific environmental conditions—a key requirement ahead of commercial deployment.

In October, senior officials from the GCAA visited Archer’s San Jose headquarters to discuss regulatory pathways, further strengthening ties with UAE aviation authorities. Archer is also working with Etihad Aviation Training to develop pilot training programmes for future operations.

Abu Dhabi has already outlined plans for an emirate-wide air taxi network featuring more than 10 vertiport locations. With successful flight tests now complete, Archer aims to launch commercial Midnight operations in Abu Dhabi, positioning the city as one of the first global hubs for advanced air mobility.