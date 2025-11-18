Joby Aviation Completes UAE’s First Piloted Air Taxi Flight, Adds New Vertiport Sites

Joby Aviation has marked a major milestone in the UAE’s urban air mobility push by completing the country’s first-ever piloted point-to-point electric air taxi flight. The aircraft flew from the company’s test site in Margham to Al Maktoum International Airport, covering the route in just 17 minutes and showcasing safe integration into shared airspace—a key step ahead of commercial launch.

As Joby prepares for operations in 2026, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has confirmed three additional vertiport locations. New facilities will be developed at Dubai Mall, Atlantis The Royal, and American University of Dubai in partnership with Emaar Properties, Atlantis The Royal, and Wasl Asset Management Group. These will join the vertiport under construction near Dubai International Airport, which is already 60% complete and slated for completion in early 2026 by Skyports Infrastructure.

Joby holds a six-year exclusive agreement with the RTA to operate air taxi services across the emirate, targeting the launch of commercial passenger operations in 2026. The company is also performing daily flight demonstrations at the Dubai Airshow 2025, drawing attention from tens of thousands of visitors witnessing the electric aircraft’s capabilities.

With rapid infrastructure development and successful test flights, Dubai is positioning itself as one of the world’s first cities to pioneer large-scale air taxi mobility.