WeRide Gets Switzerland’s First Driverless Robotaxi Permit

WeRide has achieved a major breakthrough in autonomous mobility by securing Switzerland’s first permit allowing a fully driverless robotaxi to operate on public roads with passengers. Issued by the Federal Roads Office, the approval applies to the Furttal region and marks a major milestone for the company and the country’s autonomous transport landscape.

With this latest approval, WeRide now holds autonomous driving permits in eight countries, including Switzerland, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, France, Belgium and the United States. Once ongoing testing is completed, the company will be able to launch commercial driverless robotaxi services under the “iamo” pilot programme.

The pilot is being led by the Swiss Transit Lab in collaboration with the Cantons of Zurich and Aargau, along with Swiss Federal Railways. The initiative aims to evaluate how autonomous vehicles can be integrated into Switzerland’s public transport network. The service will cover a 110-km operating zone with nearly 460 stops and will allow speeds of up to 80 km/h.

Currently, test runs are being carried out with an on-board safety driver in partnership with a local driving school. If the tests prove successful, WeRide will transition to fully driverless operations with remote monitoring handled by Eurobus from a dedicated control centre.

WeRide plans to begin fully driverless public service in the first half of 2026 and expand the fleet to include robobuses. The company already has a presence in Switzerland, with Zurich Airport employees using WeRide’s robobus shuttle service since June 2025.