NueGo Marks 3 Years in India with 2,765 Million km of Green Travel

NueGo, the electric intercity bus service by GreenCell Mobility, has completed three successful years in India. With a fleet of 300+ electric buses across 120+ cities, NueGo operates over 600 daily departures, offering travellers a greener, safer, and more inclusive way to journey between cities.

In just three years, NueGo coaches have covered 2,765 million km, preventing more than 261 million kg of CO₂ emissions—the equivalent of planting 3.53 million trees. The company also employs 5,000+ people, including 150+ women and 10+ transgender staff, reflecting its strong commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Supporting its fleet, NueGo has built a robust network of 100+ high-performance superchargers (180–240 kW) capable of fully charging a bus in just two hours, ensuring operational efficiency and minimal downtime.

Passenger safety remains a key focus. NueGo offers a 24x7 women’s helpline (1800 267 3366), real-time GPS tracking, AI-enabled driver monitoring, CCTV surveillance, reserved “Pink Seats” for female passengers, and hygienic mid-point stops—all overseen by a 24x7 Command Control Centre. The brand also pioneered India’s first all-women intercity bus service, with both crew and passengers being women.