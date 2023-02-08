A Hundred! Ather Energy Now Has 100 Showrooms in India

Ather Energy has achieved a new milestone. The electric scooter company now has a total of 100 showrooms in India.

Ather Energy inaugurated its 100th Experience Centre (EC) in Patparganj, New Delhi. The brand, commemorating a decade in the EV industry, witnessed an array of landmark moments in the first month of the year itself, including rolling out the 1,00,000th scooter from Ather’s manufacturing facility and selling 12,149 units, registering a 329% year-on-year growth.

Ather Energy's rapid expansion plans helped it reach the 100-store milestone from 50 stores in September 2022, within a short span of five months. Currently, Ather is present across 80 cities in 20+ states in India, where it has also emerged as the market leader across the top scooter-centric markets such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Ather currently has a market share of 14.1%, making it one of the top 3 players in the segment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy "The last year has been very exciting, with the EC expansion picking up serious momentum. We began this financial year with 34 EC across 28 cities, and we opened our 50th EC in September 2022. Since then we’ve added 50 more ECs, to reach the 100 ECs across 78 cities. We will continue to expand our retail footprint over the next 12-18 months. With our current footprint, we are present only in 56% of the geographies where EVs are sold, and that affords us a huge headroom to grow."