Piaggio Launches 75th Anniversary Edition Vespa Scooters in Indonesia

Italian scooter manufacturer, Vespa, celebrated its 75th anniversary earlier this year. And to mark the occasion, the company had created a new and special series, called Vespa 75th, which includes the 75th-anniversary edition models of the Vespa Primavera and Vespa GTS. Both these scooters have now been launched in Indonesia.

Speaking at the launch, President Director Marco Noto La Diega, said:

The presence of the Vespa 75th Anniversary is a symbol for the global celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Vespa. We are not only presenting an automatic scooter but also presenting its story and uniqueness. We will not mention how many units will be marketed, but for sure this special edition Vespa is very limited.

The 75th-anniversary edition of the Vespa Primavera 150 has been launched in Indonesia at IDR 64 million whereas the 75th-anniversary edition of the Vespa GTS carries a price tag of IDR 175 million. Both are on-road prices. Both scooters will be available in the Southeast Asian country in limited numbers, however, Vespa has not announced the exact figures yet.

The highlighting feature of the 75th-anniversary edition Vespa scooters is the special paint scheme. It’s called “Giallo 75th”, an original metallic yellow, that has been developed specifically for the new series as a contemporary interpretation of hues in vogue in the 1940s. Vespa says that this colour evokes the heritage, innovative spirit and fashion-loving style of Vespa scooters.

The side panels and front mudguard of the 75th-anniversary edition Vespa scooters feature the number 75 in a slightly stronger shade, creating a quietly elegant tone-on-tone effect, which is repeated on the front of the scooters. They also have a special nubuck leather saddle with an edge in Grigio Fumo grey, wheel rims painted in grey with a diamond finish and a host of chrome-plated details.

The rear luggage rack, another distinctive feature of these Vespa models, is also chrome-plated. It houses a circular bag whose shape replicates the typical spare wheel holder. Made from soft nubuck leather in the same colour as the saddle, the bag has a shoulder strap for easy carrying, and clips on the luggage rack with a quick-release mechanism. It comes with a waterproof cover.